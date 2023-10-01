October 01, 2023
Plano High School Class of 1978 planning 45-year reunion

By Shaw Local News Network
Plano High School, 704 W. Abe St., Plano

(Shea Lazansky)

The Plano High School Class of 1978 is planning its 45th class reunion on Homecoming weekend, Oct. 6-7.

On Friday, Oct. 6, classmates are invited to the Homecoming football game versus Harvard. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the group will ride in the Homecoming parade.

Classmates are invited to attend a casual gathering at Cedardell Golf Club in Plano beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 7.

If you are a member of this class, or know someone who is, and would like more information, check the Plano High Class of 1978, Plano, IL, Facebook page; email phsclassof78@gmail.com; or text Kathy (Wuchte) Benoit at 630-816-3366.