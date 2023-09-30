Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming for October

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of October. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Pumpkin Decorating Contest: Design and decorate a no-carve pumpkin as a family. Drop off your family’s pumpkin starting Oct. 18. The public will vote for their favorite pumpkin beginning Oct. 25. The pumpkin with the most votes wins a prize. Winner will be announced Oct. 31.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader

Window Art: Oct. 2-6. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come any day and time Oct. 2-6 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 6-8): 4:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. Genes are the code in each of the cells in your body that decide your different traits: what is your hair color, your height and other characteristics. Join us to create your own DNA bracelet by answering questions about what makes you unique. After you answer these questions, you will see that your DNA bracelet is uniquely yours.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 9-12): 5 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. You might already know that organisms have DNA to guide individuals traits, but how is DNA formed? Join us to learn about genes, what nucleotides are and how it all comes together to create a DNA Model.

TAG--Teen Advisory Group: 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 3 and 17. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Preschool Zone: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. Join us for interactive and engaging books plus activities for you and your child. Register for one of the times on the website.

Watercolor Painting (self portraits): 5:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. Help us decorate for the LARP event (Oct. 21). We are creating watercolor portraits for the Grand Staircase. All materials will be provided, you bring the creativity. Registration is required.

Chalk the Walk: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, weather permitting. After Drop-In Storytime, we are decorating the sidewalk outside of the library. Join us for the fun.

3D Printing (In-person): 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. 30- minute appointments are available the first Saturday of each month. Sam will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer. Cost is $0.20/gram. Register for your 30-minute appointment. Submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Books for BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. Join us to play Bingo. Winners will receive a gently used book of their choice. All supplies will be provided. Register your family for this event. Space is limited.

Learn about the Solar Eclipse: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, will be an annular solar eclipse. Let’s learn about the solar eclipse together. We will try some experiments, make a craft and receive a pair of eclipse glasses. Register each child individually.

Spanish Story Time: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 11 and 25, on the YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Tots and Toddlers: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

LEGO kits: Oct. 16-20. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Book Club (grades 3-5): 4:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 16 and 30, In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Mommy and Me YOGA: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 17 and 24. Bond with your little one (ages 2-5) while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and story time. Participants will use their imaginations while increasing strength, flexibility and balance.

Book Club (grades 1-2): 4:30 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 19 and 26, In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Biz Boo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to participate in Yorkville’s popular trick-or-treat event, where families visit participating businesses for treats, games, contests and fun. Stop by the library for your special treat.

Harry Potter Live Action Role Play (LARP) - School of Wizardry: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21. For ages 6 and older. The library will be transformed into the magical world of Hogwarts. As a family, you will experience many activities and earn points for your house. Register and purchase the non-refundable $2 ticket for each person at the YPL Circ desk. Ticket is necessary for entrance on Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross Station.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 27. Stop by any time Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing and speaking.

Dollars and Cents – Children’s Guide to Saving: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. Midland States Bank will host an interactive presentation on teaching children to save safely. Children will also receive a small bank to take home. Register soon, space is limited.

Halloween Tots and Toddlers: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. Join our annual Halloween Fun. Children can participate in various game stations before trick or treating through the library. Wear your costume. Registration required, space is limited.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.