Yorkville Public Library announces October programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Discussing Horror with Stephen Graham Jones: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, via Zoom. Join us for this event in which National Endowment for the Arts Fellow Stephen Graham Jones talks horror. Jones is the author of “My Heart is a Chainsaw,” “The Least of My Scars” and “The Gospel of Z.” This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. Illinois Libraries Present is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

Hix Brothers Ukulele Band live concert: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The Hix Bros Ukulele Band is coming back to the Yorkville Public Library. This music group started as a small club at a family-owned business. Over time has evolved into a talented and entertaining music ensemble that performs at fairs and festivals all over the Chicago area.

Learning to Decorate Like its a Piece of Cake: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. Learn to decorate beautiful cookies, cakes, and cupcakes with Bethany Breyne, a certified decorating instructor since 2014, who has worked as a cake decorator at Sweet Temptations Bakery and has taught private classes in homes, clubs and the library. Learn the basics of decoration and in no time making beautiful desserts will be a piece of cake.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct, 18. Join us for a new book club focused on psychological thrillers, mysteries and suspenseful stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam, then this might be the book club for you. The club will meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Threads and More Group: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. The group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast.

Books & Cooks Book Club: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club – we’ll read something new each month then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading.

Chair Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18 and older.

Roaming Readers: 9 a.m. Fridays, Oct. 6 and 20. Weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Classes for Beginners: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting – each month focusing on different techniques, mediums or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Ins & Outs and Ups & Downs: Learning the Basics of Playing the Stock Market: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Join retired financial advisor and stock broker Lance Davenport as he helps you understand the basics of playing the market. Learn the difference between stocks and bonds, CDs and mutual funds, and when to buy and when to sell.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: noon Wednesday, Oct. 11, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16. A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Men’s Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Horror Book Club: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book.

Creative Writing Group: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

Computer Basics for Seniors: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts – and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Monday Movie Madness: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30. Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us