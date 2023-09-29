New Sandwich police chief to meet with community members as part of Coffee with a Cop

New Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne plans to sit down with community members next week over a cup of coffee and hear what they have to say.

From 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 4, Senne and other members of the Sandwich police department will be at Dearborn Cafe, 220 Indian Springs Drive, Sandwich, as part of National Coffee with a Cop day, a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.

The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues every year on the first Wednesday in October.

“It’s just basically a conversation with the community to see how we’re doing and what types of needs they might have and what types of things they would like to see us doing,” said Senne, who started on Sept. 11 as the city’s new police chief.

Senne noted that it is a way for community members to meet with police officers in a more relaxed environment.

“It is more personalized,” he said. “They get to hear some of our back stories and see how we’re the same. We have families and they have families. We are able to share those types of stories, so it’s not all police related. And that’s what Coffee with a Cop is designed to be, an opportunity to be able to talk about anything.”

The Sandwich Police Department interacts with the community on a regular basis. For example, the department was part of the recent Sandwich High School homecoming activities as well as Taste of Sandwich.

In addition, the department participated in three school safety drills.

“That’s what it is about, it is about building those bonds,” Senne said.

Senne was sworn in as Sandwich’s new police chief during the Sept. 5 Sandwich City Council meeting. He is a former Elgin police commander.

At their Aug. 21 meeting, Sandwich City Council members unanimously approved Mayor Todd Latham’s appointment of Senne as the city’s new police chief. The city decided not to renew the contract of Police Chief Jim Bianchi, whose contract expired at the end of April. He had served as police chief since September 2013.

Senne had worked for the Elgin Police Department since 2001. He has been a police officer since 1998.