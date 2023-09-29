First Lutheran Church of Plano distributes Story Bibles

The Youth/Education Committee of First Lutheran Church of Plano presented Story Bibles to children on Sunday, Sept. 17. One- and two-year olds received “The Toddler’s Bible”; kindergarten students received the “Spark Story Bible” that is used during Sunday School; and fifth grade students received “Devotions for Kids”.

The first day of Sunday School at First Lutheran Church of Plano will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Students age 3 through sixth grade are invited to join the fun. Sunday School classes will focus on favorite Bible stories and build Christian character, featuring children’s worship, singing/music, storytelling, crafts, prayer, snacks and more. The first five weeks will have a sports theme and focus on Bible stories in a fun way for kids to enjoy.

The church is located at 200 N. Center St. in Plano. For more information, contact Pastor Black at 630-552-8263.