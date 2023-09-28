Oswego East boys golf second at regionals: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 27

BOYS GOLF
Class 3A Oswego East Regional
Oswego East shot a 317 team score to finish second to Moline’s 311 at the Class 3A Oswego East Regional at Fox Bend to advance to sectionals. Oswego was fourth (328) and Yorkville fifth (345).
Zach Johnson shot Oswego East’s low round of 78 to tie for sixth. Alex Soczka shot a 79, Andy Lewis an 80 and Logan Hong an 80. Advancing as individuals were Oswego’s Matthew Matile (78), Declan Chavez (80) and Jack Wolcott (82) and Yorkville’s Justin Goebel (82) and Evan Peterson (85).
Class 2A Sycamore Regional
Sandwich’s Noah Campbell shot an 80 at the Class 2A Sycamore Regional at Sycamore Golf Club to qualify for sectionals. Sandwich shot 348 as a team for seventh place. The top three advancing teams were Ottawa (287), Burlington Central (301) and Kaneland (314). Sandwich’s Colten Oakes shot an 86 and Kai Kern a 90 with Kadin Kern at 92.
Plano took ninth. Low score for Plano went to Braden Lee with a 93. Also scoring for Plano were Quentin Santoria with a 99, Justin Bishop with a 106 and Camden Winkler with a 107.
BOYS SOCCER
Johnsburg 9, Sandwich 0
Sandwich’s Kayden Page had one shot on goal and Aiden Ferguson made four saves as keeper.
Harvard 3, Plano 0
Yael Montellano stepped in goal this game for an injured Juan Quinones and had 12 saves in goal for Plano (10-6) in the Kishwaukee River Conference tournament.
GIRLS TENNIS
Oswego 7, Romeoville 0
Oswego got wins in singles from Savannah Millard, Mel Imbronjev and Daniella Pruitt and in doubles from Lexi Pastore/Liana Melton, Taylor Yackley/Scarlett Lane, Ava Taviani/Eryn Walko and Sedra Abdelmaguid/Katie Harshberger.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Woodstock d. Plano 25-18, 25-13
Rita Lauro had five blocks and two kills, Alexa Sobieszczyk four digs and Cami Nunez three assists for Plano.