Cemetery Walk returning to Montgomery’s Riverside Cemetery Oct. 4

The Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission’s Cemetery Walk is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. The event is held at the Riverside Cemetery, 414 N. River St. in Montgomery. Guests are led through the cemetery on a tour back in time to meet the fascinating “ghosts” of early Montgomery settlers and other cemetery residents.

This event, geared towards all ages, is not a traditional scary cemetery walk but rather a fun glimpse into the past with authentic characters portraying historical figures of Montgomery. Each year the Historic Preservation Commission works to highlight new stories and icons of our community. This year’s event will highlight a dispatcher on the Burlington Railroad, a woman who lived in Montgomery in the early 1900s, a Kendall County pioneer and one of Montgomery’s first police officers, who each have unique stories to tell.

Visitors are welcome to arrive any time between 7 and 8 p.m. Tours begin at the corner of River and Taylor Streets on the southeast side of the cemetery about every 10 minutes. Parking is available along River Street near Montgomery Park. Visitors should bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes.

Dieterle Memorial Home, which owns and maintains Riverside Cemetery, will provide complimentary refreshments at the event. In addition, old Montgomery street signs will be available for $10 each.

There is no charge for this event. In the event of rain, the Cemetery Walk will take place Thursday, Oct. 5, at the same time and location.

The committee is still seeking volunteers to serve as guides to escort the groups through the cemetery. To volunteer or for additional information, contact the Historic Preservation Commission at hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us. Event details are available online at montgomeryil.org and on the Village of Montgomery’s Facebook page.