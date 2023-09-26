Plano elementary school placed on soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon while warrant served in neighborhood

P.H. Miller School in Plano was placed on a soft lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon while a warrant was being served in the neighborhood adjacent to the school.

At 12:35 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a warrant service in the neighborhood adjacent to PH Miller School, located at 904 N. Lew St., according to the Plano Police Department. Prior to the warrant service, the decision was made to place the school on a soft lockdown, police said.

“At no time was anyone at the school in immediate danger and this was for precautionary measures,” police saod in a report about the incident.

During this time, the Plano Police Department was at the school and in the neighborhood. After the subject was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, the lockdown was lifted.