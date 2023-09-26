Oswego’s Cemetery Walk set for Oct. 5

Reservations are still available for the popular Oswego Cemetery Walk, set for 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Oswego Township Cemetery located on South Main Street in Oswego.

This year’s “ghosts” include Anna Lester Brown; Mary Ann Minnich and her daughter, Amelia Minnich; Marcius Richards; and Esther Jane Rhodes Minard.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., groups of visitors will be guided through the cemetery where they will hear brief presentations by the “ghosts” of the early Oswego residents who are buried in the cemetery. The “ghosts” will relate events of their life and the history that was going on around them.

The walk is expected to last about 45 minutes. Comfortable shoes and flashlights are recommended. An adult must accompany all children.

Reservations are required and cost $10 a person.

Register to reserve a specific tour time slot by calling the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010, or visiting oswegolandparkdistrict.org and clicking on “Oswego Cemetery Walk.”

The Oswego Cemetery Walk is hosted by the Oswegoland Park District in partnership with the Oswegoland Heritage Association.