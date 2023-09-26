Montgomery’s fall brush pick-up scheduled for week of Oct. 2

The Montgomery Public Works Department will provide residents with bulk brush collection the week of Oct. 2.

Crews will begin Monday, Oct. 2, and make only one pass through each neighborhood. They will continue until they have gone through each area one time.

Residents should stack all brush neatly in the parkway by Sunday, Oct. 1, as the first pass through begins promptly at 7 a.m. Monday.

This service is provided to residential properties only. The Bulk Brush Program does not extend to commercial, industrial or nonresidential properties.

The brush must be on the property from which it originates (VOM Code; Section 9-45). Brush piled in the right of way behind your address or brush not originating from your address will not be collected. The brush may be removed in the parkway up to one week before the scheduled pickup date.

Brush blocked by parked cars or put out late after the single pass through the area will not be picked up. If it is not visible or accessible at the time of the pass-through, the disposal of the brush becomes the responsibility of the homeowner.

Pile brush neatly in one direction, unbundled (not tied), with the bigger trunk portions or cut ends facing the street. Brush piles should not be taller than 3 feet high and should not obstruct the sidewalk, driveways or pedestrian pathways.

Twigs, leaves and smaller yard debris should be placed in a yard waste bag for removal by the village’s regular garbage hauling provider. The intent of the Bulk Brush Program is not branches, logs or tree stumps resulting from large-scale tree trimming or removal.

Branches must be no smaller than 1 inch in diameter, no larger than 4 inches in diameter and not shorter than 3 feet in length. Public Works crews are instructed not to pick up piles that include bushes with roots and dirt attached, grape or other vines, lumber, plywood or construction materials (including but not limited to metal objects, concrete/stone, etc.). Although these rules are for safety reasons, piles not neatly stacked or that contain items not considered bulk brush will not be collected.

If guidelines are not met, a tag will be left behind explaining why it was not collected.

For information, call the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 or visit montgomeryil.org/167/Brush-Pick-up.org.