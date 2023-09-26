Former Septran bus driver for Yorkville School District charged with inappropriately touching students

A former Septran bus driver for Yorkville School District 115 has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery after he allegedly had been inappropriately touching students as they boarded the bus.

Ronald G. Krajec Jr., 55, of the 24000 block West Greenberg Court, Naperville, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and five felony counts of aggravated battery. At approximately 4:42 p.m. on May 12, the Yorkville Police Department was contacted by Yorkville School District 115 about allegations of inappropriate conduct by a male Septran employee.

Yorkville CUSD 115 also told Septran of the allegations, which immediately removed the employee from service during the investigation. The school district’s transportation services are provided by Septran.

Following the department’s investigation – which consisted of in-person interviews and review of the camera footage from the bus – it was discovered that between April 18 and May 11, Krajec had inappropriately made physical contact of varying levels with multiple students, according to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department.

At 8:31 a.m. on Tuesday, Yorkville Police arrested Krajec and transported him to the Kendall County Jail. The department was assisted in the investigation by Yorkville CUSD 115, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and Septran staff.