Stretch, walk and talk with Oswego village president Sept. 30

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman will host Move with the Mayor at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Rd. Attendees will have the chance to meet and chat with Kauffman and new Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin, and participate in a casual exercise program.

“Being physically active has numerous benefits including reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke,” Kauffman said in a news release. “It can be difficult to fit physical activity into our daily routines, but if we start with a short and simple routine, it can be incredibly rewarding.”

Suitable for all fitness levels, the program will feature stretching and walking. Weather permitting, participants will walk outdoors. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. Water and healthy snacks will be served.

This is Kauffman’s second Move with the Mayor event since he took office in May. Move with the Mayor is a nationwide project presented by the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention that challenges elected officials to help improve residents’ health and raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity.

To RSVP, call 630-551-2344 or email Events Manager Julie Hoffman, jhoffman@oswegoil.org. Learn more about the Move with the Mayor at bit.ly/OswegoMoveWithTheMayor.