Sandwich Public Library announces October programs

The Sandwich Public Library District is offering the following program in October. For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call 815-786-8308. The library is located at 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Pumpkin Painting: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7. All ages welcome. All painting supplies will be provided and a selection of pumpkins will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Feel free to bring your own.

Break the Silence Vigil with Safe Passage: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Break the Silence is a vigil to raise awareness about domestic violence, which will include a time to speak out. This event is a collaboration with our friends at Safe Passage. All are welcome.

Card Making with Jennifer Boring: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Join Jennifer Boring for a creative Halloween card-making class where you will craft four boo-tiful cards.

Murder in the Library: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20. For ages 12 and older. It’s our favorite time of the year. Join us for our annual after-hours murder mystery game and find out who among you is a murderer.

Pajama Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23. All ages welcome. Come to the library with the family to watch Coco in your PJs. Join Miguel as he travels to the colorful Land of the Dead to prove his talent. Refreshments will be provided. Feel free to bring a pillow and blanket for comfort. Registration is available, but not required.

Masterpiece Massacre: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration opens Nov. 6. Poorly recreate your favorite work of art. You may not be the next Van Gogh, Picasso or Kahlo, but you’re invited to join us for a relaxed night of art, snacks and lots of fun. Choosing from a variety of mediums, you will make a playful (though perhaps feeble) attempt to recreate a masterpiece. Bring a friend and unwind. Participants should bring a print copy of the masterpiece they want to recreate.