Kendall County 4-H invites families to fall open house event

Each fall, Illinois 4-H kicks off a new year, and local 4-H programs host open house events to celebrate.

This year’s open house will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville.

4-H Youth Development programs focus on building leadership, citizenship and life skills. Join the University of Illinois Extension team and 4-H clubs from the community for hands-on activities and the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff.

“In 4-H, youth are brought together in clubs, led by caring adults, who welcome them as a part of the larger 4-H family,” Andrea Farrier, 4-H Youth Development Educator with University of Illinois Extension, said in a news release. “We welcome interested families to check out what 4-H is all about and meet staff as well as volunteer leaders, who are the backbone of our program.”

4-H programs provide opportunities for youth to feel a sense of belonging, develop independence, practice generosity, and experience mastery. 4-H club membership is open to youth aged 8 to 18, and the Cloverbud program is designed for aged 5 to 7. Through 4-H, youth can explore many areas of study, including animal sciences, creative arts, environmental sciences, health and nutrition, college and career readiness, global awareness and STEM.

“4-H is an opportunity for youth to interact and grow with their peers,” 4-H alum Julian Heidrich of Oswego said in the release. “4-H members develop skills to apply to their own lives and to better their communities, countries, and the world.”

There is no need to register for the open house. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, call 630-584-6166 or email uie-dkk@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs. For information, fill out an interest survey at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.