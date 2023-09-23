Oswego police issue traffic alert for Sunday’s OHS Homecoming Parade

The Oswego Police Department is advising the public to expect traffic delays on Sunday, Sept. 24, for the Oswego High School Homecoming Parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The route will include the following streets: Route 71, Route 34, Garfield Street, Jefferson Street, Main Street, Tyler Street, Ashland Street, Washington Street and Franklin Street.

Many of these streets run through the Village’s downtown area and intersect with busy intersections. Traffic will be periodically stopped to allow for the parade to proceed through the downtown area. The public should expect delays if traveling through downtown Oswego Sunday between 3 and 4 p.m. Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas.

Oswego Police Officers, Community Service Officers, CPAAA members and Oswego Police Public Safety Cadets will be located at intersections most affected by the parade route and will assist with traffic control in these areas. The public is asked to remain patient while the parade is traveling through the downtown area.