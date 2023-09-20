Montgomery, Earthmover Credit Union hosting free shredding event Saturday at Montgomery police station

Free paper shredding will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, courtesy of the village of Montgomery and Earthmover Credit Union. The shredding event will take place in front of the Montgomery Police Department, 10 Civic Center Ave., on the village’s west side off Route 30. The event is open to the Montgomery community.

Registration is not required, but there is a limit of four boxes per vehicle.

Participants should enter from Griffin and Baseline Road (Route 30), also known as the south entrance to the Stuart Sports Complex. Signage will direct traffic into a line towards the shredding truck parked in the police department lot. Volunteers will lead cars and unload bags or boxes from the vehicle.

Earthmover Credit Union volunteers will be onsite collecting donations for the nonprofit organization Let It Be Us, a nonprofit organization supporting foster children and inspiring foster care and adoption in the area.

The next shred event date is tentatively planned for May 2024. For information, visit montgomeryil.org.