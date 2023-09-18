Montgomery unveils first honorary street sign, ‘Jimmie Touvell Way’

The village of Montgomery, Montgomery Countryside Fire Department, family and friends gathered at the intersection of Clay and Railroad streets near the fire department Sept. 6 to honor the late Assistant Fire Chief James Touvell, better known at the firehouse as “Jimmie T” throughout his 55 years of service.

The honorary street sign is the first in the village’s history. Fire Chief Tom Meyers and Touvell’s widow, Louise, worked with the village to help create a street dedication policy.

“I wanted to do something to honor Jimmie,” Louise said in a news release. “I just love and miss him so much.”

During the gathering, members of the Montgomery Countryside Fire Protection District, past and present, wore their dress uniforms and saluted as the honor guard presented the colors for the national anthem. Chief Meyers addressed the crowd along with Village Trustee Doug Marecek, Touvell’s daughter Nancy, and Louise.

Louise, along with her daughters Nancy and Sarah, and Touvell’s sister Jurine, shared in revealing the sign.

Touvell began serving the fire protection district on Jan. 13, 1965 and completed his service, retiring in 2020. On April 13, 2022, Tourvell passed unexpectedly at 79 years of age.