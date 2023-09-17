Plano High School homecoming parade set for Oct. 7

The Plano High School Homecoming 2023 Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 7. The community is invited to participate. Anyone interested should register by Sept. 27. The registration link is available at plano88.org/o/phs/article/1218503.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 7 in the PHS main parking lot. Spots will be assigned and emailed once the list is finalized. The parade steps off at 10 a.m.

This year’s theme is “A Night Under the Stars.” Decorations could include anything space, galaxy, planets, clouds or cosmic related. Participants are welcome to bring candy to pass out along the parade route.

Parade route is as follows: from the parking lot, turn left on Abe Street; keep left on Abe Street and turn right on Hale Street; right on Main Street; right on Ben Street; Ben Street ends and turns onto Abe Street; turn right back into the PHS parking lot.

For information, email Liese Lebel at llebel@plano88.org or Karen Franks at kfranks@plano88.org.