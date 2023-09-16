Plano library lists upcoming events

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Bingocize: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, Sept. 11-Nov. 17, meeting room. Bingocize combines exercise and health information with the familiar game of bingo, which is a great, fun way to get adults 50+ moving and socializing. This free program is facilitated by Senior Services Associates of Yorkville. Contact Amy Cummings at 630-553-5777 for more information.

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

El Grupo de Danza Folkloterapia: 2 p.m., sábado 16 de septiembre. El grupo de danza Folkloterapia, que su misión es difundir y preservar las tradiciones mexicanas a través de la música y la danza, presentará una variedad de bailes con diferentes vestuarios apegados a lo más original de la tradición mexicana. Al igual presentará un mosaico de algunos bailes de los estados más representativos de México. Tendrá una demostración de hermosos rebozos artesanales uno de ellos lleva el nombre de Frida, en honor a la famosa pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo. No se requiere inscripción. Locación: Meeting Room.

Dance Group Folkloterapia: 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, meeting room. The dance group Folkloterapia, whose mission is to spread and preserve Mexican traditions through music and dance, will present a variety of dances with different traditional Mexican outfits. They also will present a mosaic of some dances from the most representative states of Mexico. There will be a demonstration of beautiful handmade shawls, one of which bears the name of Frida, in honor of the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette-Strokes of Fall: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, meeting room. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Card Making Class-Fall Birdhouse Flip Card: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, meeting room. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, Diana Hastings Board Room. This group reads a variety of genres. The title for September is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. New members are welcome any time. No registration required.

Crafts to Go - Halloween Candy Jars: Monday, Oct. 2. Free, take home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Messy Munchkins: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, meeting room. For children ages 0-6, with an adult. Come dressed for messy fun. Examples of activities include playing with shredded paper, hammering golf tees into pumpkins and creating messy art. This is a child-directed program. Enjoy as many of the activities your child would like, for as long as they’d like. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:10 a.m., Mondays, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, Kids’ Program Room. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities and a simple craft. Registration required. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program.

Create Science @ the Library: 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26. For independent students in grades K-8. Join us as we explore science using apples, candy and corn. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required.

Rhyme time in Español: jueves, 28 de septiembre and 5, 12, 19, 26 de octubre, and 2 de noviembre. Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español con Maribel Cecenas. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Llame al 630-552-2025 para registrarse.

Bookworms: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for a healthy snack, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.