ABATE members enjoy picnic meeting

Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter members met on Aug. 26, for the group’s August meeting followed by a family picnic. Hosts for the day were Activity Coordinator Kevin Smith and Secretary Patti Smith, who welcomed members and their families to their home. The meeting was followed by a picnic with 32 members and guests enjoying the socializing and good food.

During the meeting, updates on chapter activities, membership, legislation, safety and ed, publicity and events were reported. Nominations for officers took place with the following members nominated: president, Cliff Oleson; vice president, Brian Smith; secretary, Patti Smith; treasurer, Sally Kolb; membership, Bill Kolb; legislature, Sam Mataya; activities, Kevin Smith; publicity, Linda Oleson; safety and ed, Lynn Hoffman; products, Sharyl Mataya; road captains, Diana Rebechini; BOD, Brian Smith, sergeant-at-arms, Sam Mataya.

Final nominations and election of officers will be at the Oct. 28 meeting which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St.

For information about Open Roads ABATE Chapter, contact Cliff at 630-552-3828.