2023 quilt raffle benefits two local organizations

As their main annual fundraiser, the Quilters Dozen Quilting Club of Oswego raffles off a unique, hand-quilted creation during each year’s PrairieFest, Oswego’s popular community celebration.

Proceeds benefit the club’s operations as well as Oswego American Legion Post 675, where the club meets every Thursday, as well as the Oswegoland Park District, which organizes each year’s community celebration.

Donations from this year’s raffle proceeds were presented by Terri Martin, Quilters Dozen treasurer, to Dottie Schwartz, Oswego American Legion manager and to Cindy Benson, Oswegoland Park District representative, by Diana Schlosser, Quilters Dozen president, on Aug. 24.

For information on the Quilters Dozen, call Schlosser at 630-554-9367 or Sue Matile at 630-554-8783.