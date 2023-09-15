Information in Yorkville Police Reports / Sept. 14, 2023 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charge

Juan Mendez Tapia, 30, of the 100 block of Evans Avenue in Aurora was charged with driving while license suspended at 10:07 a.m. on Sept. 4 at the intersection of McHugh Road and East Spring Street after a traffic stop. He was cited and released.

Man charged with DUI

Leonel Ortiz-Valencia, 29, of the 4000 block of Klatt Street in Plano was charged with driving under the influence at 9:58 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the intersection of routes 34 and 47 after a traffic stop.

Domestic dispute leads to charges

Timothy Wurst, 40, of the 400 block of Elm Street was charged with felony criminal damage to property and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence at 5:54 p.m. on Sept. 9 at his residence after police responded to a report of a domestic dispute.