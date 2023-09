Plano Methodist Church, 219 N. Hale St., will offer Sunday school for children in preschool through eighth grade beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Sunday school program will offer lessons from the New Testament with a “Twist and Turn” curriculum. Children will come together to sing songs of praise, hear the Bible story, participate in science experiments and activities relating to the lesson and engage in prayer.

For information, contact Linda at 630-552-3828.