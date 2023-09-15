Oswego Brew at the Bridge returning Saturday

The Oswegoland Park District’s annual craft beer festival, Oswego Brew at the Bridge, will return to Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The festival, which since 2012 has annually attracted crowds to the park along the east bank of the Fox River just north of the Washington Street (Route 34) bridge, will feature live entertainment, food vendors and beers and brews served up by Illinois-based craft brewers.

The event helps raise funds for the Oswegoland Park Foundation’s financial assistance program.

Guests can buy a $25 Starter Pack that includes an age-verified wristband, a commemorative glass sampling pilsner and five 2-ounce taster tickets. There also will be three Home Brew samples available to guests from 1 to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

To beat the crowds, the park district invites guests to buy an Early Access Pass for $35 that allows attendees access to the event at 1 p.m. instead of the 2 p.m. opening.

Guests buying tickets online before Sept. 16 will obtain the early access pass for free.

The event is held rain or shine. There are no refunds issued. Guests are welcome to wait and buy their tickets at Oswego Brew at the Bridge the day of the event.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Leashed pets are welcome, but guests are responsible for cleaning up after the pets accompanying them, according to the park district.

For more information, go to the event’s website at brewatthebridge.com.