Sandwich police reports/Aug. 17-Sept. 9, 2023

Battery

• Michael T. Copp, 36, of Sandwich, was charged on Sept. 9 with two counts of domestic battery and resisting a police officer after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of East Railroad Street, Sandwich.

• Andrew B. McNeal, 49, of Sandwich, was charged on Sept. 9 with two counts of domestic battery and resisting a police officer after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of South Green Street, Sandwich.

• Armando Guzman, 33, homeless, was charged on Sept. 4 with two counts of misdemeanor battery after police received a complaint of a man giving an unwanted kiss to a female juvenile in the 100 block of East Church St., Sandwich.

DUI

• Gilbert M. Deluna, 43, of Aurora, was charged on Sept. 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped at West Center and Joles streets, Sandwich.

• Lorena Quiterio, 23, of Chicago, was charged on Aug. 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped at South County Line and Gletty roads in Sandwich,

• Michael Ryan, 63, of Sandwich, was charged on Aug. 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid license after police conducted a check on an individual that was reported as being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 900 block of East Arnold Street, Sandwich.