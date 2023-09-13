September 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Navy League’s monthly dinner Sept. 19 in Montgomery

By Shaw Local News Network
The American flag flies over the Vietnam Moving Wall on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, in Manhattan.

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is LT Colonel Joshua Ginn, midwest/south director of Soldier for Life for the U.S. Army. His program, “Illinois Veterans and Sharing Your Legacy of Service,” will cover a number of subtopics including the status of Army veteran metrics in Illinois; the PACT Act and how veterans can participate and file claims; veterans’ income after serving on active duty; and the importance of veterans sharing their stories and encouraging young people to consider military service as a career.