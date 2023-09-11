Sandwich P.E.O. Chapter FO mum fundraiser Sept. 15

The Sandwich P.E.O. Chapter FO will be selling mums beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot of Art’s Food Market, 29 N. Eddy St. in Sandwich. The sale will continue until mums are sold out.

The 9-inch posts are $12 each. A variety of colors are available on a first-come basis.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will provide opportunities for women through scholarships, grants, loans and stewardship. A portion of the funds also benefit local non-profit organizations.

P.E.O. is an international organization founded in 1869 to promote education and well being for women. More information about P.E.O. is available at peointernational.org.