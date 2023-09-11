Plano resident named 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Waubonsee Community College student Olivia Nieves, of Plano, has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

According to a news release from WCC, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship program by recognizing 213 new Phi Theta Kappa members with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. Students are selected based on their scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential.

In addition to the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, Nieves received the Waubonsee Community College Foundation’s Cynthia L. Kleronomos Endowed Scholarship in the amount of $1,400.

“Earning these scholarships has proved to me that if I work hard, I can accomplish my goals,” Nieves said in the news release. “A lot of people thought it would be hard to go back to school because I have kids, but I think that a lot of people let fear and other peoples’ opinions hold them back from accomplishing things. My kids have not held me back from getting an education. They push me to continue and do my best.”

After graduating from Waubonsee, Nieves aspires to teach children about nature, healthy living, and sustainability. She currently volunteers as a den leader for the Boy Scouts of America.