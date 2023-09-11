DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting applications for Promise Grant

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Promise Grant – Subvención de Promesa program.

The deadline for organizations to apply is Oct. 1, according to a news release.

Promise Grants support the needs of DeKalb County’s dismissed and underserved populations. The program’s goal is to educate, empower and inspire individuals who may experience challenges because of their abilities, ethnicity and immigration status.

“The students have enjoyed playing the new games and trying out new activities,” said Anna Scott of Neighbors’ House, who is a 2022 Promise Grant recipient. “One goal of this project was to support students’ social-emotional learning as they engage in essential social skills. Examples include taking turns, healthy competition, how to win/lose a game appropriately and more.”

The grant funds are provided by the Howard and Mildred Eychaner Fund and the Promise Fund – El Fondo de la Promesa. To apply, visit dekalbccf.org/promise-grants.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email grants@dekalbccf.org.