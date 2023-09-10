Sandwich’s Sunny Weber third at First to Finish Invite: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 9

CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sandwich’s Sunny Weber took third place in a 17:24 PR at the First to the Finish Invite in Peoria. Teammate Joanna Rivera took Sandwich’s second position with 21:14 and Hannah Treptow wasn’t far behind with a time of 22:01. Emily Urbanski was the fourth runner with a time of 22:03 and Norah Vick rounded out the pack in 22:53. Sandwich was 30th as a team.
In the boys Class 2A race, Sandwich’s Max Cryer was 137th in 16:51, and Alex Walsh placed 215th with a time of 17:22.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Plano
The Reapers took fourth place at the Sandwich Invitational. Plano lost to Oak Seneca 25-19, 25-13, beat Flanagan Cornell 25-23, 25-27, 15-8, beat Yorkville Christian 25-21, 25-15, lost to Streator 25-13, 25-11 in the semifinals and lost to Seneca 25-17, 25-21 in the third-place match.
Plano’s Alexa Sobieszczyk was selected for the all-tournament team, with 20 kills over the five matches. Rita Lauro had 39 assists for the tournament.
Newark d. 25-11, 25-15 (Friday)
Kiara Wesseh had 10 kills and four aces and Molly Chapman three kills for Newark (11-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Oswego East 0, Bolingbrook 0
GIRLS GOLF
Sandwich
Freshman Brynn Butler shot her personal best 18-score of 115, Ruby Ferguson a 135 and Fiona Legge a 162 for the Indians in their first tournament of the year at Prairieview in Byron.
BOYS GOLF
Oswego East (Friday)
The Wolves shot a 310 at the Batavia Invite. Cooper Price carded a 3-over 75 to finish in the top 20, Connor Banks a 77 and Zach Johnson an 80.