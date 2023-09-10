Montgomery’s annual River Run set for Oct. 7

The 2023 Montgomery River Run will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St.

Celebrating 20 years in 2023, the Montgomery River Run occurs annually on the first Saturday of October. This family-friendly event features a flat, fast-running course along both sides of the Fox River. The 5K and 10K courses are both USATF Certified courses. Pets, kids, strollers and baby joggers are welcome to run/walk the 5K course.

In honor of the 20th year, all finishers will receive a race medal and a long-sleeve tech shirt.

For information and to register, visit montgomeryil.org/187/River-Run-5K-10K.