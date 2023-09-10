Chicken sandwich restaurant coming to former Dairy Barn in downtown Oswego

A chicken sandwich restaurant could headed to the building in downtown Oswego that formerly housed the Dairy Barn.

The Budlong Southern Chicken recently announced on its Instagram page that it is coming to Oswego. Craveworthy Brands, which is leasing the building, is the parent company of The Budlong along with Wing It On, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill and Lucky Cat Poke Company. It is set to open in October.

The Dairy Barn, located at 121 Main St., was an ice cream shop that closed its doors last year. The Dairy Barn was built on the site that previously housed the longtime ice cream shop Dairy Hut, which closed in August 2019.

The Scoop ice cream shop recently opened at 108 Main St., across the street from the Dairy Barn.

According to its website, The Budlong sells Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwiches that are hand-battered and fried to order. It has locations in Oak Brook and Chicago.

Craveworthy has not filed any plans yet with the village yet regarding its use of the building. The company is headed by former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski.

“I’ve seen the restaurant world from so many perspectives over the years, and it is clear to me that the industry requires a new way of thinking, given the new cost structure and commoditized experiences out there now,” Majewski had said in a news release. “That’s why we created Craveworthy.”