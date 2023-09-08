Yorkville volleyball wins home opener: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 7

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville d. West Aurora 17-25, 25-17, 25-20
The Foxes were victorious in their home opener to cap off a program sweep. Joelle Pye-Blacknard had 10 kills and seven digs, Clare Knoll four kills, nine assists and seven digs and Priscilla Hill six digs for Yorkville (3-7, 1-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).
Oswego d. Plainfield Central 25-17, 25-20
The Panthers improved to 8-0 on the season.
Newark d. Indian Creek 25-10, 25-19
Molly Chapman had seven kills and four digs, Kiara Wesseh five kills, Taylor Jeffers 10 assists and Lauren Ulrich nine assists for Newark (10-1, 3-0 Little Ten Conference).
Earlville d. Plano 25-19, 25-18
Rita Lauro had three kills and two aces, Alexa Sobieszczyk 11 digs, Angela Smithey 10 digs, Ava Cadena five assists and Hennessy Pena two blocks for Plano.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 8, Sandwich 0
Senior goalkeeper, John Carlson, made 18 saves. Sophomore center mid, Diego Diaz, made two shots on goal. Freshman forward, Aiden Ferguson, made two shot attempts. Junior center mid, Gael Salgado, made on shot attempt.
BOYS GOLF
Plano 199, Somonauk 202
Scoring for Plano were James McTighe, Brandon Ramos, Braden Lee, Camden Winkler, Quinten Santoria, and Adam Kee.
Elgin Academy 190, Parkview Christian 221
Griffin Lambes shot a 47 and Joanna Oudyn a 50 for Parkview at the Golf Club of Illinois in Algonquin.