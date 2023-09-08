Interim Oswego police chief Jason Bastin named as next police chief

Oswego interim Police Chief Jason Bastin has been tabbed as the village’s next police chief.

Village President Ryan Kauffman has recommended the appointment of Bastin to fill the position. He has served as interim chief since the retirement of former Police Chief Jeff Burgner on June 13.

The Village Board will vote on Bastin’s appointment at its Sept. 19 meeting. Following his retirement, Burgner was named as the new inspector general of Kendall County.

“Jason has a strong commitment and vision to serve and protect our community as Oswego’s new police chief,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release from the village. “He is a motivated and visionary leader who brings a solid record of building teams and creating a positive work culture.”

Bastin has served the Oswego Police Department for 18 years in a variety of positions, including deputy chief of support services, patrol commander, detective sergeant, school resource officer and patrol officer. He also has taken on many additional roles, including Kendall County Special Response Team leader, firearms instructor, field training officer, rapid deployment instructor and bike officer.

In addition, Bastin has served in many roles with the Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police, most recently, as its president in 2022. He participates in community outreach, including the police unity tour, Special Olympics, Shop with a Cop and K9s4Cops. Bastin served as a field medic for the Marines prior to beginning his career in law enforcement.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to serve and protect, with dignity and respect, the residents of Oswego,” Bastin said in the release. “We must continue to build and maintain positive community relationships because our ability to police is dependent on the public’s approval and respect.”

The public is invited to a reception at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 prior to Bastin’s appointment. The village employed a rigorous recruitment process that involved community stakeholder meetings, surveys, interviews and a full-day assessment process lead by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, according to the release.