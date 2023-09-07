Yorkville police reports / Sept. 7, 2023

Information in Police Reports for Sept. 7, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Woman charged in collision

Crystal Jernigan, 33, of the zero to 99 block of Jones Road in Big Rock, was charged with failure to reduced speed to avoid an accident in connection with a vehicle collision at 6:13 p.m. Aug. 30 at the intersection of North Bridge Street (Route 47) and East Countryside Parkway. Police said Jernigan’s vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light, causing heavy damage to both vehicles, which were towed from the scene. There were no injuries.

Hit-and-run reported

Police took a report at 12:08 p.m. Aug. 31 for a hit-and-run in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of North Bridge Street (Route 47). Police said the vehicle’s owner returned to find that the driver’s side front door had been damaged and the offending vehicle had left the scene without providing information.

Man cited for license violation

Scott Johnson, 62, of the 300 block of McKinley Road in Ottawa was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 9:22 a.m. Sept. 4 at the intersection of Route 71 and Wing Road. He was cited and released with a court date.