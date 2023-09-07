Stamps scores 10th goal in Plano’s third straight win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 6

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 4, Marengo 0
Davione Stamps scored his 10th goal of the season, assisted by Christ Kaleba, Tristan Cervantes scored on a 40-yard free kick, Henry Trujillo scored assisted by Isaiah Trujillo and Antonio Silva scored a goal assisted by Santiago Cervantes (his ninth of the season) for the Reapers (6-1, 2-1), who won their third straight game.
Harvard 9, Sandwich 0
Sandwich lost its third conference game against Harvard in a game that ended after the first half. Sandwich goalkeeper, John Carlson, made 13 saves. Kayden Page made a free kick into a shot.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Metea Valley d. Yorkville 25-14, 25-17
Clare Knoll had four kills, seven assists and three digs and Marie Reichman 16 digs for the Foxes (2-7), who host West Aurora for their home opener on Thursday.
Woodstock d. Plano 25-13, 25-16
Rita Lauro had three aces and five assists, Angela Smithey five digs and Aleksa Martinez three kills for Plano.
BOYS GOLF
Richmond-Burton 169, Plano 211
Competing for Plano were James McTighe, Justin Bishop, Quentin Santoria, Camden Winkler, Braden Lee, Adrian Lazarit, and Adam Kee.