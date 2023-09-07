Oswego police reports/Sept. 1-3, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft

Anna M. Caldararu, 26, and Craioveanca Velcu, 22, both of the 14000 block of Middletown Lane in Garden Grove, California, were charged with retail theft on Sept. 3 after they allegedly stole merchandise from Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34.

Burglary

The Oswego Police Department on Sept. 2 responded to a burglary at a business in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. Approximately $10,000 worth of items were taken during the burglary, according to a police report.

Battery

A 17-year-old female was charged Sept. 1 for domestic battery.