Yorkville Junior Womens’ Club hosting open house at Fox Republic Brewery Sept. 7

Ladies of all ages from the Kendall County area who are interested in giving back to the community are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club (YJWC) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Fox Republic Brewing located at 101 W. Hydraulic St. in downtown Yorkville.

Stop by and meet the YJWC board and members, learn what the club does and enjoy a complimentary beverage of your choice along with light refreshments, according to a news release..

With projects like sponsoring college scholarships for high school seniors, the Operation Santa Toy Drive and Valentines for Seniors, just to name a few, the club is always looking to add energetic and passionate women. Area women ages 18 and up are welcome to join.

Anyone unable to attend the open house is invited to the group’s meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in the lower level Community Room of Old Second Bank, 26 W. Countryside Parkway in Yorkville.

Meetings are held September through May, typically the second Monday of the month starting at 7 p.m.

For information of questions, contact the group via its Facebook page or visit YorkvilleJWC.com.