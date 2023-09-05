Wine Off the Fox helps bring funding, awareness to breast cancer organizations for second year

Oswego resident Kari Rankins has some advice for other women – take care of your body.

“You come first,” said the 67-year-old Rankins, who is a breast cancer survivor. “Get those checkups. Get those mammograms, because you don’t know.”

She spoke and volunteered at the Wine Off the Fox event held Sept. 1 and 2 at Venue 1012, which is owned and operated by the village of Oswego. A portion of each ticket sold to the event supported local and national breast cancer organizations, including Rush Copley/Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center in Aurora, Edward Foundation Breast Program Fund and the American Cancer Society.

A silent auction also helped raise additional funds for the organizations. Wine Off the Fox featured wine tastings and female bands.

Wine Off the Fox featured wine tastings and female bands. (Eric Schelkopf)

“As a survivor, you want to be involved in these types of activities and volunteer, because you’re going though what a lot of other people are going through,” Rankins said.

Rankins wrote a book about her experience called “Navigating Through Breast Cancer.” All the proceeds go to Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center.

“I just want to be an inspiration to people and give them those resources,” she said.

TR Miller was this year’s presenting sponsor. Village President Ryan Kauffman thanked those who attended the event.

“Just by being here, you are helping find a cure for breast cancer,” he said in addressing those in attendance during the first day of the event. “So eat, drink, relax, have fun and enjoy the music.”

Omar Ramos, program development and operations manager for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center said the facility “looks outside the box” of traditional cancer therapies.

“We focus specifically on the mind-body connection,” Ramos said. “We want to make sure that individuals are getting what they need to help walk through this experience.”

That includes relaxation therapy, support groups, wellness classes, cooking demonstrations and nutritional counseling. Patients and their families are not charged for any of the services.

This was the second year of Wine Off the Fox which was expanded to two days this year following the popularity of last year’s event. Bolingbook resident Laurie Swilley, a former Oswego resident, attended Wine Off the Fox for the first time this year.

“I recently lost a good friend to breast cancer,” Swilley said. “It’s great to be able to come and support this cause.”