Montgomery celebrating opening of new public works building with open house and touch-a-truck event Sept. 9

The Public Works building in the village of Montgomery is now open, providing a significant impact on the service level the village can provide to the community, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the community is invited to come see the new building and all the vehicles, trucks and construction equipment that keep the community operating.

In addition to seeing excavators, front loaders, dump trucks and more, visitors can view police vehicles. The Montgomery Police Department will partner with the Illinois State Police, offering free child safety IDs. Kids can collect giveaways and enjoy ice cream to celebrate the occasion.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the new building at 991 Knell Road in Montgomery. This is a free and public event. Those interested in attending the official ribbon-cutting for the building can join the Village Board early as they dedicate the building promptly at 9:30 a.m.

The Public Works Department provides essential resources for residents, including water mains, water service, roadways, street lights and signs, forestry, stormwater management, snowplowing, leaf collection and managing essential contracted services such as garbage collection and recycling.

Before the move in early July, the Village Public Works team worked in the former building built in the 1950s and renovated once in the 1970s.

“The need for a new building has been vital since the population boom Montgomery experienced in the early 2000s,” Public Works Director Mark Wolf said in a news release. For 20 years, our crews have done an amazing job with the limited space and resources available.”

The new building is 75,000 square feet and features indoor vehicle storage, expanded storage, locker rooms, a training room and enhanced fleet operations.

For information, call the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 or visit the village’s social media pages or website, montgomeryil.org/.