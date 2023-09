The city of Sandwich, Brown-Miller American Legion Post 181 and the Lewis P. Schultz Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1486 will conduct a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the VFW Post 1486, 713 S. Main St.

This 22nd anniversary event will honor victims of the attack on America and the U.S. military personnel killed in the war on terrorism.