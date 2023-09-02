Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for September

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Adult English Language Learners Open House: Sept. 9, 11 a.m. The Yorkville Library has started a conversation-based English Language Learners program for adults. Come to the open house to meet our volunteers and find out more about this exciting new program.

Your Friend in Health: A Health and Wellness Talk for Seniors: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. Traffic Light Eating: Do you wish you had a simple way to train yourself how to make healthy food choices? This is an interactive class in healthy eating made simple. Participants will learn how to categorize food as well as the basics of label reading. By the end, they’ll feel more confident about making decisions at the grocery store for themselves and their families.

Hands on Weaving Demonstration: Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. Meet members of the Illinois Prairie Weavers Guild and their looms. They will describe the art and the craft of weaving and touch on the history. Everyone will have an opportunity to weave. There will be several different kinds of looms with experienced weavers to guide their hands.

Learning to Decorate Like its a Piece of Cake: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m. Learn to decorate beautiful cookies, cakes and cupcakes with Bethany Breyne, a certified decorating instructor since 2014. She has worked as a cake decorator at Sweet Temptations Bakery and has taught private classes in homes, clubs and the library. Join Breyne to learn the basics of decoration and in no time making beautiful desserts will be a piece of cake.

Getting the Dirt on Gardening: Beekeeping 101: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Learn about the basics of bees and beekeeping with Bill Novicki.

Inspired: A Celebration of Poetry and Art: Saturday, Sept. 23, 1 p.m. Local poets and artists will unite to present their work at the third annual Inspired! A Celebration of Poetry and Art. Poets submitted their poems earlier this year and artists chose a poem to use to inspire their original piece of art. At this event each poet will read their work followed by a reveal by the artist of the artwork it inspired. After the read and reveal portion of the day there will be an opportunity to talk to the creatives and see their work up close.

Roaming Readers: Friday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. The group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club - we’ll read something new each month then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18+.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Classes for Beginners: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Sept. 13, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts - and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Horror Book Club: Monday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

The library will be closed Sept. 4 and Sept. 29.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us