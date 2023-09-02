Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming for September

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of September. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader

Paying For College Without Going Broke: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. Webinar. Explore the complex world of need-based and merit based financial aid. Parents and students will learn strategies for lowering their EFC (sExpected Family Contribution), the new FAFSA rules and tips for optimizing college admissions and scholarships. This webinar is recommended for parents of middle school and/or high school students. Use the link on the YPL Calendar of Events.

Window Art: Sept. 5-8. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come any day and time Sept. 5-8 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Join us for interactive and engaging books plus activities for you and your child. Register for one of the times on the website.

LEGO kits at YPL: Sept. 11-15. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Book Club (grades 3-5): Mondays, Sept. 11 and 25, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Mommy and Me YOGA: Tuesdays, Sept. 12 and 26, 10:30 a.m. Bond with your little one (ages 2-5) while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and story time. Participants will use their imaginations while increasing strength, flexibility and balance.

TAG--Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, Sept. 12 and 26, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Sept. 13 and 27, 10 a.m. on the YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

Chalk the Walk: Friday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m., weather permitting. After Drop-In Storytime, we are decorating the sidewalk outside of the library. Join us for the fun.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Sept. 16, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Hands On Weaving for Children: Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m. Meet members of the Illinois Prairie Weavers Guild and their looms. You’ll see how weavers at their looms can “weave, weave, weave wonderful things.” (Edna St. Vincent Millay). You’ll hear us describe the art and the craft of weaving and touch on the history. Everyone will each have an opportunity to weave. There will be several different kinds of looms with experienced weavers to guide their hands.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 22. Stop by any time Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing and speaking.

Yorkville StoryWalk Annual Family Event: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join us for our annual free family event at the Yorkville StoryWalk at YJWC Heartland Park, 1267 Taus Circle, for music, raffles and a celebration of story. Frozen treats will be available for purchase. Hosted by the Yorkville Educational Foundation, Y115, and the Yorkville Public Library.

Book Club (grades 1-2): Thursdays, Sept. 21 and 28, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Farmacy Farmstand Story Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. Weather permitting. We are heading back to the Farmacy Farmstand for a Fall Story Time. Join us for stories and exploring the children’s area on the farm, located at 7260 Oakbrook Road, Newark.

The library will be closed Sept. 4 and Sept. 29.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.