Treehouse Treats in downtown Oswego under new ownership

It didn’t take long for Treehouse Treats to build a community following when it first opened in May in downtown Oswego.

“The whole town came out and supported it,” said Oswego resident Matt Waite, who opened Treehouse Treats near Hudson Crossing Park. “We had fire departments, police departments, baseball teams, families. It was awesome. It was just amazing.”

Treehouse Treats sells items such as as soft serve ice cream and ice cream nachos. Waite, who also built the shack that houses Treehouse Treats, recently decided to sell the business after operating it for about two months.

It was a family operation.

“We had a blast doing it and put it up for sale with enough time left in the season for the new owners to be able to get their feet under them,” Waite said. “We sold it with the intention of another family being able to enjoy it and do the same thing for their family.”

Oswego resident Amy Perino is the new owner of Treehouse Treats, and her family is helping her with its operation as well. She took over operations Aug. 1.

Her two sons, Drake and Aeden, work at Treehouse Treats and her niece Leigha Reicheneker manages it.

Oswego resident Amy Perino (left) is the new owner of Treehouse Treats. Her niece Leigha Reicheneker (right) manages it. (Eric Schelkopf)

Reicheneker is loving the experience.

“I like the community,” she said. “I like meeting new people. I like seeing the kids’ faces and how excited they get.”

Perino said she knew she had to buy Treehouse Treats the moment she found out it was for sale. She loved the fact that the community had thoroughly embraced the business.

The community’s love for Treehouse Treats can be seen in the messages left on the front of the shack.

“Just meeting new people, new families, that’s the joy of it for us,” Perino said.

Treehouse Treats has a simple menu.

“We have one soft serve machine that has two flavors,” Perino said. “We have chocolate and vanilla and a twist, chocolate and vanilla mixed together.”

The twist is the most popular flavor.

“Everybody loves the twist so much – kids, adults, everybody,” she said.

Customers can choose toppings such as brownie bits and sprinkles. In addition to ice cream, Treehouse Treats sells ice cream nachos, which have also proven to be popular.

“People like the crunchy with the soft,” Perino said. “It gives it a different texture.”

And she takes requests from customers.

“People were requesting lemonade, so I started stocking lemonade to give them a refreshing drink,” Perino said.

After she bought Treehouse Treats, it moved from its previous location to 52 N. Adams St., next to Blooming Succulents Studio.

The two businesses will collaborate with each other. The first collaboration will be an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9.

This is her second business. Perino and her husband, Phil, own Naperville Chimney Sweeps, which they run out of their home in Oswego. Her husband also is a full-time firefighter for Naperville Fire Department.

Treehouse Treats is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed Wednesdays.

Treehouse Treats also plans to be open for any event that is happening in downtown Oswego.

“And we will try to incorporate something that pertains to that event,” Perino said.

When Treehouse Treats closes for the season depends on the weather. Perino is hoping to be able to stay open through October.

“And April or May, depending on the weather, will be when we open in the spring,” she said.

Information about Treehouse Treats is available on its Facebook page.