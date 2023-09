Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc. members rode to Beaver Den Tavern in Paw Paw on Aug. 13 for a dinner ride.

Group members enjoyed a fun drive along with dinner and talk about upcoming events.

Meetings for Open Roads ABATE are at 6 p.m. on the last Saturday of even months (February, April, June, August and October), at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.