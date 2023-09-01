New SD308 superintendent to continue meet-and-greet sessions

New SD308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati will continue to host meet-and-greet sessions with the community.

The next sessions will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Crossroads Church, 3017 Lundquist Drive, Aurora, and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at 1847 Clubhouse Drive, Aurora. It will be hosted by Boulder Hill Elementary School.

At a special school board workshop June 14, board members voted 6-0 to approve a three-year contract with Andalib Khelghati. He started July 1.

He succeeds Superintendent John Sparlin, who retired at the end of June with a year remaining on his contract. Sparlin joined the district in 2012 as the executive director for administrative services and was promoted to assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2013.

Khelghati has served as Evanston/Skokie School District 65′s assistant superintendent of human resources since 2021. Prior to that, he had served as the district’s assistant superintendent of schools for four years.

He also is a former teacher and principal.

His hiring culminated a nationwide search for a new superintendent. Oak Park-based School Exec Connect put together a profile detailing what qualities the new superintendent should possess based on input provided at staff and community forums and through an online questionnaire. The school board hired School Exec Connect after Sparlin announced he was retiring from the district.

Twenty-nine candidates applied for the position.