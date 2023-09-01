Kiara Wesseh’s 18 kills power Newark win: Record Newspapers prep sports roundup for Thursday, August 30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Earlville 25-15, 18-25, 25-8

Kiara Wesseh had 18 kills, four digs and two blocks and Lauren Ulrich 24 assists, two blocks and six digs for Newark (5-0, 2-0 Little Ten). Kodi Rizzo added five kills and four blocks and Elle Norquist 12 digs and three kills.

Plainfield North d. Yorkville 25-13, 25-20

Joey Wolgast had four kills and a block for the Foxes (2-6, 0-1) in their Southwest Prairie Conference opener.

BOYS GOLF

Westmont 174, Plano 211

The Reapers shot their season-best round, with Camden Winkler the low scorer for Plano. Also scoring for Plano were Justin Bishop, Adam Kee, Adrian Lazarit and James McTighe.

GIRLS GOLF

Yorkville 197, Plainfield Central 206

Cassidy Madden and Katie Calder each shot 48 to lead the Foxes. Peyton Levine had a 50.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 4, Yorkville 3

The Foxes got wins from Kat Koppin at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-2; the No. 1 doubles team of Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley, 6-1, 6-3; and the No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Hernandez and Trinity Stewart, 6-0, 6-2.