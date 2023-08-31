Yorkville police reports / Aug. 31, 2023

Information in Police Reports / Aug. 31, 2023 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charge

John Boley, 41, of the first block of Basswood Court, Bristol Township, was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 22 at the intersection of Route 47 and Carpenter Street. He was cited and released.

Man charged in traffic stop

Todd DeVoss, 30, of the 700 block of Eagle Drive in Aurora was charged with driving while license revoked after police made a traffic stop for expired registration at 7:25 a.m. Aug. 22 at the intersection of Marketplace Drive and McHugh Road. He was cited and released with a court date.

Driving on revoked license charged

Sunny Shah, 37, of the 100 block of Carly Circle in Yorkville was charged with driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 22 in the first block of West Veterans Parkway (Route 34). The driver was cited and released.

Juvenile charged in ATV mishap

A juvenile was charged with illegal operation of an all-terrain vehicle or off-highway motorcycle, no valid driver’s license and no insurance in connection with an incident at 6:05 p.m. Aug. 23 on Deerpoint Lane just north of Prairie Crossing Drive. Police said the juvenile lost control of a 100cc motorcycle, sliding into and striking the curb.

Man charged in traffic stop

Leon Tubbs, 48, of the 2000 block of Muirfield Drive in Yorkville was charged with driving while license revoked a traffic stop for suspended registrationat 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Route 71 and Walnut Drive. He was cited and released.

Woman charged in traffic stop

Marisa Rios, 30, of the 100 block of Spring Street in Yorkville was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 8 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1000 block of South Bridge Street (Route 47). She was cited and released.