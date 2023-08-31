Sandwich volleyball gets first win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, August 30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Harvard 25-21, 25-20

Brooklyn Marks had 11 service points, two aces and five digs, Jessica Ramey three kills, six assists, two digs and seven service points and Londyn Scott three blocks for visiting Sandwich (1-7, 1-2 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Marengo d. Plano 25-20, 25-20

Alexa Sobieszczyk had four kills and 10 digs, Emily Santolin four kills, Angela Smithey 10 digs and Rita Lauro six assists and two aces for Plano.

BOYS SOCCER

Johnsburg 9, Sandwich 1

Kayden Page had two shots on goal and one goal for Sandwich. Goalkeeper John Carlson made 19 saves.

“With each game, this team is getting better and smarter, developing those fundamentals that we drill each day we practice,” Sandwich coach Ian Schielein said. “This season is long from over and we are eager to keep pushing and keep playing better soccer every time we are on the field.”

Yorkville 5, Somonauk 4

The Foxes improved to 2-1 on the season.

BOYS GOLF

Oswego East 162, Yorkville 164, West Aurora 167

Andy Lewis and Zach Johnson each shot a 39 to lead the Wolves.

Richmond-Burton 167, Sandwich 179

Kai Kern and Kadin Kern each shot 44, Noah Campbell carded a 45 and Chance Lange a 46 for Sandwich (6-2, 2-1) at Twin Lakes Country Club.