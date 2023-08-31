Oswego police reports/Aug. 18-25, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft

• Oswego police are investigating the theft of about $300 in merchandise from Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34. A report was taken Aug. 17 and the case remains open.

• Oswego police are investigating the theft of $1,504.97 in merchandise from Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34, at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

• Oswego police are investing the theft of $375 worth of hard drives from Walmart, 2300 Route 34. A report was taken Aug. 25 and the case remains open.

Battery

• Mamie L. Courtney, 57, of the 1500 block of Naperville Wheaton Road, Naperville, was charged Aug. 18 with domestic battery.

Robbery

• Oswego police are investigating a robbery in which the victim reported he was approached and threatened by two unknown men at 18 E. Merchants Drive. A report was taken Aug. 24.

DUI

• John R. Ehrenfeld, 43, of the 100 block of Alexander Court, Oswego, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol Aug. 23 after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree.